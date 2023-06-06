Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $147,855.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,615.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Codexis had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

