Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,300 Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,430,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,365,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,630,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,111 shares of company stock worth $2,106,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

