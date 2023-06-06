Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,378 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,342 shares of company stock valued at $987,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

