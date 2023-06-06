Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,787 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EIGR opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 649.19% and a negative return on equity of 142.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.