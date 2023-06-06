Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,957 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 619.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

