Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 235,181 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,181 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRUE stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

