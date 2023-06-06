Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 390,049 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,049 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $68,016.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $77,086.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.