Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $26,000 Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.30. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

