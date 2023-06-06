Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $49,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

