Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 35,390.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

