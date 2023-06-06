Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $65,000 Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 217.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

