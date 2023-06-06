Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

KRON stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

