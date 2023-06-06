Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,404 shares of company stock valued at $55,227. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.