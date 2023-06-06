Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,456 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Personalis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Personalis during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Personalis had a negative net margin of 165.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

