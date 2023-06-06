Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,110 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sunworks were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.
Sunworks Stock Performance
SUNW stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on SUNW shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunworks (SUNW)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.