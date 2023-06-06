Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,110 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sunworks were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

SUNW stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUNW shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

