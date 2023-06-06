Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.30

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.30 and traded as high as $158.00. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $157.47, with a volume of 3,925,067 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The exchange traded fund reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $19,141,120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

