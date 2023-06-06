Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $11.90. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 28,147 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

