Contrasting Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lifestore Financial Group and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp 22.90% N/A N/A

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $74.48 million 2.24 $18.07 million $9.11 9.11

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Whitehall, OH.

