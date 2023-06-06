Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMMC. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

