Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.40. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 2,539 shares changing hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 79,925 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,923,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 123,294 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

