Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $164,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

