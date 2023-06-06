Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

