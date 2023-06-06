Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cue Biopharma

In other news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $30,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CUE opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12,005.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.72%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

