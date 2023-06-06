Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,444 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curis were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Curis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Stock Down 2.2 %

CRIS opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Curis Profile

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

