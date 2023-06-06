Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

