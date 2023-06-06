Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

