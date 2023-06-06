CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) vs. KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Comparison

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CVRx
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|KORU Medical Systems
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.47%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CVRx
|$26.37 million
|9.68
|-$41.43 million
|($2.08)
|-5.93
|KORU Medical Systems
|$27.90 million
|6.38
|-$8.66 million
|($0.19)
|-20.53
KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.2% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
CVRx has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CVRx and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CVRx
|-162.34%
|-37.70%
|-33.69%
|KORU Medical Systems
|-29.39%
|-26.19%
|-19.95%
Summary
KORU Medical Systems beats CVRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.
