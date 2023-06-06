CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) vs. KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Comparison

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CVRx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.47%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $26.37 million 9.68 -$41.43 million ($2.08) -5.93 KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.38 -$8.66 million ($0.19) -20.53

This table compares CVRx and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CVRx has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -162.34% -37.70% -33.69% KORU Medical Systems -29.39% -26.19% -19.95%

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats CVRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.