Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $3.24. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 24,015 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,218,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 8.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 212,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

