DA Davidson Boosts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $96.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of PLL opened at $61.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $76.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

