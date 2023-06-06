DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $57.47.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

