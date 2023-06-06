Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.
Dacotah Banks Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.
About Dacotah Banks
Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.
