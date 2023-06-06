DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading Down 2.1%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 13,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

DallasNews Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.