Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.62.
DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
NYSE:DRI opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.43.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.