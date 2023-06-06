Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.62.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

