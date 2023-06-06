Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DRKTF. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Darktrace has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

