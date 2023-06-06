Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.75. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 13,987 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Data I/O Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

