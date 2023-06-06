Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 560

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 575 ($7.15) to GBX 560 ($6.96) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.70) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.96) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.77) price target on Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.08 ($7.61).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 433.90 ($5.39) on Monday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.92) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 498.81. The company has a market capitalization of £54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

