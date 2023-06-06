Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Target Price to GBX 560

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 575 ($7.15) to GBX 560 ($6.96) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLNCY. UBS Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 590 ($7.33) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.58) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $602.00.

Glencore stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

