Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) rose 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNOF. TD Securities cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

