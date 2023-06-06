Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.64. Diaceutics has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.47). The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of £68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9,100.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Recommended Stories

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

