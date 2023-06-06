Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on the stock.
Diaceutics Price Performance
Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.64. Diaceutics has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.47). The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of £68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9,100.00 and a beta of 0.26.
About Diaceutics
