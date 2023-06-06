DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 1,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

