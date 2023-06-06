Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Shares Down 0.3%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

