Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 90,736 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,630,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Money Express

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.6 %

International Money Express stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $865.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

