Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,073,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

