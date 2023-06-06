Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.70 Million Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 121.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Veris Residential Profile

VRE opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.