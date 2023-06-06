Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after buying an additional 691,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in BGC Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in BGC Partners by 898.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,890,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,859 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 36.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.