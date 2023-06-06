Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 812,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,799. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.