Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMC Networks by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $492.03 million, a P/E ratio of 114.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.