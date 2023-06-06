Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 758,155 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,778,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $52,986,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $811,663.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 over the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

