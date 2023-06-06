Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,917 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIC. StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

FLIC stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,629.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

