Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 159,715 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,470,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Price Performance

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Stories

